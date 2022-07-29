The official Threezero blog have shared an image revealing our first look at the color prototype of the new*Transformers MDLX Megatron which was on display at the SGCHK 2022 event. Megatron is part of Threezero’s new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures. Megatron looks in scale with MDLX Optimus Prime
which was about**7 inches /17.8 cm tall. See the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on this new Megatron action figure on the 2005 Boards!
