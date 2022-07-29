Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Threezero Transformers MDLX Megatron First Look


The official Threezero blog have shared an image revealing our first look at the color prototype of the new*Transformers MDLX Megatron which was on display at the SGCHK 2022 event. Megatron is part of Threezero’s new sub-line of non-transformable high quality action figures. Megatron looks in scale with MDLX Optimus Prime which was about**7 inches /17.8 cm tall. See the images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on this new Megatron action figure on the 2005 Boards!

The post Threezero Transformers MDLX Megatron First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



