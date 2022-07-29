Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 AM
Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden Gray Prototype Image


Thanks to Twitter user @Hiwokun we can share for you images of the gray prototype of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden for our viewing pleasure. This image comes from the latest edition of the Transformers Generations Book which has just been released in Japan. We have a look at a block prototype of the combiner form of the six Masterpiece Trainbots. Keep in mind that this is still a prototype and not the final product, but it gives an idea on how the combination may work. As an extra bonus, we have a look at some pages of the Trainbots manga/comic

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden Gray Prototype Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



