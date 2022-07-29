Thanks to Twitter user*@Hiwokun
*we can share for you images of the gray prototype of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden for our viewing pleasure. This image comes from the latest edition of the Transformers Generations Book which has just been released in Japan. We have a look at a block prototype of the combiner form of the six Masterpiece Trainbots. Keep in mind that this is still a prototype and not the final product, but it gives an idea on how the combination may work. As an extra bonus, we have a look at some pages of the Trainbots manga/comic » Continue Reading.
