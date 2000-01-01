Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Number of appearance in Transformers Cartoon?
Today, 02:47 AM
#
1
TZX123
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 151
Number of appearance in Transformers Cartoon?
Hi all,
Just wondering...is there any site or google doc sheet on the internet that keeps track/tally an appearance of certain transformer characters in the G1 cartoon?
For Example: Optimus __ Times (in EP 1,2,3...)
Bumblebee __ Times (EP 1,2,3...)
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=83745
TZX123
