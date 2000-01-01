Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Number of appearance in Transformers Cartoon?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:47 AM   #1
TZX123
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 151
Number of appearance in Transformers Cartoon?
Hi all,



Just wondering...is there any site or google doc sheet on the internet that keeps track/tally an appearance of certain transformer characters in the G1 cartoon?



For Example: Optimus __ Times (in EP 1,2,3...)

Bumblebee __ Times (EP 1,2,3...)
__________________
Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=83745
TZX123 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Groundbreaker With Belt
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Cloudburst?s Outer Shell
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Vintage G1 1980-1982 Hasbro Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC IMPACTOR and HOLO MIRAGE, AMAZON 3-PACK
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Pretender Monster Icepick Near Complete Monstructor
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.