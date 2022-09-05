TFcon is happy to welcome back Aaron Archer to TFcon Chicago 2022
. Aaron Archer is a veteran toy designer, artist, and world builder. For 20 years at Kenner/Hasbro, Aaron created toys for Batman, GI Joe, Star Wars Episode One, Aliens Resurrection and many more. For 13 years Aaron was Hasbro?s creative lead on the Transformers franchise across all media. Aaron helped create the Unicron trilogy, Alternators, Transformers Classics, and Masterpiece product lines; and worked with Michael Bay?s art department on the first 3 feature films. He appeared as an expert contributor on the Netflix series ?The Toys » Continue Reading.
