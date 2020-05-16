It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of legendary actor and voice actor Fred Willard, who was 86. Willard was known to many as a comic actor, appearing in countless films and television shows over the course of over six decades. Some of his more notable work includes This Is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and the Anchorman films, but to us Transformers fans, he will always be known as the chrasimatic, conniving con-artist, Swindle in Transformers Animated. While his Transformers career is extremely limited, he brought a » Continue Reading.
The post Fred Willard – Voice of Animated Swindle – Passes Away at 86
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca