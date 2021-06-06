Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Annual 2021: Milne Line Art For The 5-Page Preview


TFW2005 member and artist Alex Milne follows up the 2021 Transformers Annual 5-page preview by sharing the corresponding line art, attached to this post for discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist), Freddie E. Williams (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) “Light/Star”. Vigilem, an ancient force, a Cybertronian Titan, a seemingly unstoppable engine, broke the tether between Cybertron and its moon. Lodestar remains the only other active Titan and, together with her cityspeaker, Lightbright, has been tasked with bringing Vigilem home or taking him down. When Vigilem flees to a colony &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Annual 2021: Milne Line Art For The 5-Page Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



