MAAS Toys MS-01 Renegade (Tetra Jet Cybertronian Starscream) Full Prototype Gallery

MAAS Toys have revelaled a full gallery of their impressive Renegade (Tetra Jet Cybertronian Starscream) Prototype. The gallery was shared via MAAS Toys Facebook account. This is a take on G1 Starscream who transforms into a Cybertronian fighter similar to the Tetra Jets we saw on the G1 Cartoon. The design of the body really resembles the classic G1 animation model and it will include several interchangeable faces and his classic missile launchers on the chest. The Tetra Jet mode is not so cartoon-accurate but we think you will like the new stylized design which really shines in detail.