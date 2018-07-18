Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:56 PM   #1
Dangard Ace
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 791
eBay code $15 off $79 7/17/2018
This Coupon is a $15 discount, valid until 02:00 AM ET on July 18, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible item(s) of $79 or more on eBay.ca, cafr.eBay.ca and eBay.com. Eligible items exclude items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories.
Today, 01:10 PM   #2
zhaobinis1
Generation 2
zhaobinis1's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Richmond
Posts: 148
Re: eBay code $15 off $79 7/17/2018
$15 canadian dollars to be exact. Not as good as 15% or $15 off $75 USD.
Today, 01:16 PM   #3
Dangard Ace
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 791
Re: eBay code $15 off $79 7/17/2018
Better than nothing if you’re buying something.
Today, 01:21 PM   #4
Yonoid
Classic
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,325
Re: eBay code $15 off $79 7/17/2018
thanks for posting dangard
Today, 01:31 PM   #5
Dangard Ace
Robot Master
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 791
Re: eBay code $15 off $79 7/17/2018
eBay.com has a coupon too. Don’t know if it’s USA only.

The Best Way to Save
Today: $25 Off $119+
Use code PRIMO119. Hurry, ends at 11pm PT!

Terms & Conditions:

This Coupon is a $25 discount off a minimum purchase of $119, valid from 5:00 AM PT on July 17, 2018 until 11:00 PM PT on July 17, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of eligible items on ebay.com. Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories.
