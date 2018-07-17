|
IDW Optimus Prime #21 Full Preview
*we have the full preview of*IDW Optimus Prime #21 for your viewing pleasure. As we can see from the 5-page preview, a lot of events are happening on this issue. While Victorion is facing Devastator, Pyra Magna shares some memories about the first time she saw Optimus Prime and Victorion’s origin. A wounded Jetfire and Aileron have to face an unexpected…. danger or help??? It seems it’s time for Optimus Prime to come back once again. You can check the mirrored images (including Covers A, B and Retailer Incentive) after the jump,*featuring art from Kei Zama, » Continue Reading.
