Earthrise Cybertronian Villains Two-Pack found at US Retail
Thanks to TFW2005 user, smf2045 we now have confirmation that the Earthrise Decepticon Clones Wingspan and Pounce have been found at US retail. These are a rerelease of the Titans Returns clones. The two-pack is a Target exclusive (DCPI 087-16-7900) and retails for $24.99. Happy Hunting and be safe!
