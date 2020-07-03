Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,912

Earthrise Cybertronian Villains Two-Pack found at US Retail



Thanks to TFW2005 user, smf2045 we now have confirmation that the Earthrise Decepticon Clones Wingspan and Pounce have been found at US retail. These are a rerelease of the Titans Returns clones. The two-pack is a Target exclusive (DCPI 087-16-7900) and retails for $24.99. Happy Hunting and be safe!



