Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Earthrise Cybertronian Villains Two-Pack found at US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,912
Earthrise Cybertronian Villains Two-Pack found at US Retail


Thanks to TFW2005 user, smf2045 we now have confirmation that the Earthrise Decepticon Clones Wingspan and Pounce have been found at US retail. These are a rerelease of the Titans Returns clones. The two-pack is a Target exclusive (DCPI 087-16-7900) and retails for $24.99. Happy Hunting and be safe!

The post Earthrise Cybertronian Villains Two-Pack found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 (5) COMBATICONS *BRUTICUS* INCOMPLETE Hasbro 1986
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Waspinator MOSC MOC SEALED ROCK BUBBLE RARE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Rampage Loose MINT Predacon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Cassette Man Soundwave RARE Great Condition KO
Transformers
Transformers G1 Nucleon Quest Convoy Optimus Prime Black Powermaster TRU Ex
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Figure Misfire
Transformers
[NIB] Takara Transformers Collection | 16 Insecticons G1 Reissue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.