Old Today, 08:13 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,733
Top 10 WORST Decepticon Schemes
Votes have been cast and counted. and here are this week's results for the top 10 WORST, most moronic and all around doomed to failure Decepticon plots and schemes!

https://youtu.be/6pJVAQpAxGw
