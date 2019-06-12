|
Super Impulse ?World Smallest? Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Figurines
Super Impulse is adding Transformers to their World Smallest Catalog
*and with G1 characters for all classic old-time fans. The “Wold Smallest” line
consists of*iconic retro brands in tiny toys or figurines. First, a listing
about some new “World’s Coolest Transformers” caught our attention. Later, an imaged shared via*Juegos Juguetes y coleccionables Facebook
*gave us a look at the early packaged samples of G1 Bumblebee and Starscream. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but the figurines shown are identical to the ones sold last year in Peru via the <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2018/12/04/hasbro-coney-park-peru-g1-transformers-figurines-campaign-378165">Hasbro & Coney » Continue Reading.
