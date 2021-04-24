|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is
Dare to see what’s on the other side of a magic gateway revealed in the 5-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #1, due in shops April 28th, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus, Sam Maggs (Authors), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Evan Stanley (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Andy Price (Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) While using a modified Space Bridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca