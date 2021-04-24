Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,444
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is


Dare to see what’s on the other side of a magic gateway revealed in the 5-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #1, due in shops April 28th, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus, Sam Maggs (Authors), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Evan Stanley (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Andy Price (Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) While using a modified Space Bridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Trypticon parts Brunt tank, Blaster Stand, Single Scanner dish
Transformers
8 Transformer Robot Heroes Loose
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Exclusive Grotusque & Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Tfss Tfcc Funpub Wrecker Toxitron
Transformers
9 Transformer Robot Heroes Loose
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME LIGHTS + SOUNDS EXPERT LVL NEW IN BOX - HASBRO 2009
Transformers
STRATOSPHERE AUTOBOT TRANSFORMER ROTF 2009 Voyager class - NEW IN BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.