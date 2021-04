IDW’s My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, 5-Page Preview of Is

Dare to see what's on the other side of a magic gateway revealed in the 5-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #1, due in shops April 28th. Creator credits: James Asmus, Sam Maggs (Authors), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Casey Coller (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Evan Stanley (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Andy Price (Cover Artist), Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) While using a modified Space Bridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria.