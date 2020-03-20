PREVIEWSworld takes over our comics coverage with details of IDW’s incoming solicitations for February 2021. Titles scheduled for arrival that month include Transformers Beast Wars
#1, the Transformers x Back To The Future trade paperback
, Transformers (2019) #28, the long-awaited 100 page giant Transformers ’84 Legends & Rumors collection
and Transformers Escape #3. Join in the discussion about the artwork, creator credits and synopsis details for these publications on the 2005 boards!
