Old Today, 10:21 PM
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,191
Looking for Netflix Megatron... Pinpointer
I'm on the lookout for a Netflix Megatron. Well, specifically the Targetmaster Pinpointer that comes in the set but I'll take the whole set if that's an option or just Pinpointer by himself.
Quote:
Originally Posted by AeroShake View Post
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919

My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
Transformers Shopping






