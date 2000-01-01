Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Looking for Netflix Megatron... Pinpointer
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:21 PM
#
1
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,191
Looking for Netflix Megatron... Pinpointer
I'm on the lookout for a Netflix Megatron. Well, specifically the Targetmaster Pinpointer that comes in the set but I'll take the whole set if that's an option or just Pinpointer by himself.
__________________
Quote:
Originally Posted by
AeroShake
Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.
My Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836
SleeplessKnight
View Public Profile
Send a private message to SleeplessKnight
Find More Posts by SleeplessKnight
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
AUTHENTIC VINTAGE 1984 TRANSFORMERS G1 WARPATH MINIBOT TAKARA COMPLETE UNBROKEN
BRAWL - TRANSFORMERS G1 BRUTICUS VINTAGE 1986 TAKARA - UNBROKEN - NEAR COMPLETE
RIPPERSNAPPER - TR1 - ABOMINUS - TRANSFORMERS - G1 - COMPLETE - VINTAGE - 1987
AUTHENTIC - VINTAGE - 1984 - BEACHCOMBER - TRANSFORMERS - G1 - TAKARA - UNBROKEN
OUTBACK TRANSFORMERS G1 AUTHENTIC VINTAGE - 1983/1985 - TAKARA/HASBRO - COMPLETE
WILDRIDER S3 (MENASOR) TRANSFORMERS G1 AUTHENTIC VINTAGE 1985 COMPLETE UNBROKEN
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
11:30 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.