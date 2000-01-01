SleeplessKnight Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 1,191

Looking for Netflix Megatron... Pinpointer I'm on the lookout for a Netflix Megatron. Well, specifically the Targetmaster Pinpointer that comes in the set but I'll take the whole set if that's an option or just Pinpointer by himself.

Quote: AeroShake Originally Posted by Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.



My Feedback Thread: __________________My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919 My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836