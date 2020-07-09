|
Editorial: Why you should watch Transformers Cyberverse
Transformers Cyberverse is the most recent, and at the time of writing, the currently airing Transformers show. Its a show that I passed on at first after being turned off by the early episodes – and what a mistake that was.* I came back to Transformers Cyberverse due to current events giving me plenty of time to catch up on some TV viewing. When I watched the shows second and especially third seasons, my opinion of Transformers Cyberverse was changed completely. It has become one of my favourite Transformers shows ever made. It will never dethrone the mighty Beast Wars » Continue Reading.
