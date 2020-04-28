Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
BotBots Series 5 Goldrush Games Promotional Box Gallery!


BotBots are back for another round of promotional box goodies! Hasbro has been sending out great marketing sets to get the word out on the newest little Robots in Disguise. This is to hype up Series 5's Goldrush Games. This batch includes a mix of repaints and newbies from all types of themes. The connecting tissue are rare golden BotBots found in the blind capsules across the different size packages. Included in here are series 4's Surprise Unboxing Gumball and Claw Machines which feature BotBots inside capsules that come out of the box one at a time.

The post BotBots Series 5 Goldrush Games Promotional Box Gallery! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
