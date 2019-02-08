|
Transformers Trading Card Game Unleashes Triple-Changers Blitzwing and Springer
A post on the Official Transformers Facebook
brand new G1 Triple-Changers Blitzwing and Springer cards from the Rise Of The Combiners booster pack for the Transformers Trading Card Game. These are special 3-sided cards (robot mode and the two vehicle modes) that you can fold according to your game strategy. To make things even more challenging for players, both are Super Rare cards like the King Starscream card
we recently reported. The booster pack will hit shelves on March 1st.
