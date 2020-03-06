|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Wave 5 Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game team gives today’s Wave 5 reveal mission to DefTF
, with artwork attached to this post: Stealth Mission Nightracer A lively strategy discussion awaits your comments on the 2005 boards!
