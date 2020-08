X-Transbots MX-18E Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge) Colored Test Shot

Third party company X-Transbots have updated, via their Facebook and Weibo accounts, images of the colored test shot of their*MX-18E Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge)*for your viewing pleasure. X-Transbot take on the evil Quintesson judge is sure an impressive one. A great and detailed cartoon-accurate design, die-cast, bendy tentacles, light-up energy base and, to top it all, automatic rotating faces with light-up eyes which activate via a Quintesson ship-shaped remote control. It seems sound effects will be added in the final product. A great playability value for sure! For those fans wondering about the scale, there are some pics » Continue Reading. The post X-Transbots MX-18E Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge) Colored Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM