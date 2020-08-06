Third party company X-Transbots have updated, via their Facebook
and Weibo
accounts, images of the colored test shot of their*MX-18E Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge)*for your viewing pleasure. X-Transbot take on the evil Quintesson judge is sure an impressive one. A great and detailed cartoon-accurate design, die-cast, bendy tentacles, light-up energy base and, to top it all, automatic rotating faces with light-up eyes which activate via a Quintesson ship-shaped remote control. It seems sound effects will be added in the final product. A great playability value for sure! For those fans wondering about the scale, there are some pics » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots MX-18E Dr. Egg (Quintesson Judge) Colored Test Shot
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca