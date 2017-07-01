|
Erica Lindbeck? To Voice Windblade For Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Forc
Voice actress*Erica Lindbeck? *has replaced*Kristy? Wu as the voice of Windblade for*Transformers: Robots In Disguise. The replacement will take place on the 3rd Season of the series (titled as Combiner Force). Though the character is missing from the Opening Sequence, it seems as though she will appear in some capacity in future episodes. Ms. Lindbeck is best known for her voice as Barbie in the current generation. She is also famous for her voice work on English-dubbed Anime (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) Erica Lindbeck took to Twitter
to make the happy announcement: “THRILLED to be voicing Windblade in » Continue Reading.
The post Erica Lindbeck? To Voice Windblade For Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.