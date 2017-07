Erica Lindbeck? To Voice Windblade For Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Forc

Voice actress Erica Lindbeck has replaced Kristy Wu as the voice of Windblade for Transformers: Robots In Disguise. The replacement will take place on the 3rd Season of the series (titled as Combiner Force). Though the character is missing from the Opening Sequence, it seems as though she will appear in some capacity in future episodes. Ms. Lindbeck is best known for her voice as Barbie in the current generation. She is also famous for her voice work on English-dubbed Anime (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) Erica Lindbeck took to Twitter to make the happy announcement: "THRILLED to be voicing Windblade in