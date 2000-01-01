Today, 10:03 AM #1 Pascal Translaterminator Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Planet Earth Posts: 15,798 Kre-O Ultimate Ginrai



1. Ginrai (truck) combines with his trailer to form Super Ginrai.



2. Super Ginrai combines with God Bomber (trailer) to form God Ginrai.



3. God Ginrai combines with Ultra Bomber (trailer) to form Ultra Ginrai.



4. Ultra Ginrai combines with Ultimate Maximus (base for Ginrai, God Bomber and Ultra Bomber) to form Ultimate Ginrai.



Just did a rough layout for the armor/base mode, still don't know how I'm going to integrate the arms. The tiny Optimus head will still be the final combination head to exaggerate the proportions once again. I want to add boatloads of details to better define the combined mode and the base.



EDIT: Ok, I'm having trouble uploading my pictures, trying to find another solution...



Ultimate Maximus in base mode







Ultra Ginrai prepared for combination (just the legs pressed together and some leg weaponry removed







Ultimate Maximus mid-transformation







Ultra Ginrai in position







Armor wrapped around Ultra Ginrai to form Ultimate Ginrai





