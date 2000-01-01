Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:03 AM   #1
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,798
Kre-O Ultimate Ginrai
Alright, had been planning this project for a couple years now, but tonight I decided to start for real.

1. Ginrai (truck) combines with his trailer to form Super Ginrai.

2. Super Ginrai combines with God Bomber (trailer) to form God Ginrai.

3. God Ginrai combines with Ultra Bomber (trailer) to form Ultra Ginrai.

4. Ultra Ginrai combines with Ultimate Maximus (base for Ginrai, God Bomber and Ultra Bomber) to form Ultimate Ginrai.

Just did a rough layout for the armor/base mode, still don't know how I'm going to integrate the arms. The tiny Optimus head will still be the final combination head to exaggerate the proportions once again. I want to add boatloads of details to better define the combined mode and the base.

EDIT: Ok, I'm having trouble uploading my pictures, trying to find another solution...

Ultimate Maximus in base mode



Ultra Ginrai prepared for combination (just the legs pressed together and some leg weaponry removed



Ultimate Maximus mid-transformation



Ultra Ginrai in position



Armor wrapped around Ultra Ginrai to form Ultimate Ginrai


