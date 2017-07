Official Images Of Transformers: The Last Knight Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changer

Argos UK has yet another news post for us today. The official website now features official images of Transformers: The Last Knight Reveal The Shield Tiny Turbo Changers 3-Pack. The pack consists of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Steelbane. Details: "This Reveal the Shield Tiny Turbo Changers 3-Pack features Optimus Prime, Steelbane, and Bumblebee figures with red reveal camo. Pack comes with 8 revealer weapons that uncover hidden images when placed over the camo. Each 1.5-inch-scale figure changes modes in 3-4 steps. Includes 3 iconic heroes featured in Transformers: The Last Knight." The pack is priced at*£10.99.