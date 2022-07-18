Some days ago, an Ebay listing
for a new Vintage Beast Wars Retrax reissue got our attention, but we still had no images. Now, a new Ebay listing
has shared what seems to be a small stock image of this possible reissue. The image shows both Retrax and the packaging, We can notice that the blister shows the*mid-transformation stock photos that the other Vintage BW Deluxes have on their cards. In any case, let’s stay on alert for a proper official reveal. Would you be interested in getting Retrax for your Beast Wars retro collection? Let us know » Continue Reading.
