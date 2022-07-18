Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue Incoming?


Some days ago, an Ebay listing for a new Vintage Beast Wars Retrax reissue got our attention, but we still had no images. Now, a new Ebay listing has shared what seems to be a small stock image of this possible reissue. The image shows both Retrax and the packaging, We can notice that the blister shows the*mid-transformation stock photos that the other Vintage BW Deluxes have on their cards. In any case, let’s stay on alert for a proper official reveal. Would you be interested in getting Retrax for your Beast Wars retro collection? Let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Re: Possible Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue Incoming?
Lmaoooooo so he can shelfwarm again 25 years later
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Possible Vintage Beast Wars Retrax Reissue Incoming?
Man I JUST bought a Retrax, like the other year ago!

He's cool and I love him, but I probably won't buy this new one (no point???)
