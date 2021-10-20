Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,602
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen Listing Found In Amazon France


Once again Amazon France brings us an official listing of a new Studio Series figure. We had known the product number of this figure for a while, but this is our first official and active pre-order for a new Studio Series Leader class The Fallen from the second Transformers live-action film. The Fallen is listed for*?75,62 and scheduled for release in October 31, 2022.* We still have no images yet, but since Amazon France also updated a new Studio Series The Last Knight Crosshairs listing we may see an official reveal soon. What are your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class The Fallen Listing Found In Amazon France appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



