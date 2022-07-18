It’s the Summer of Morbius, baby! Give into the vampyric allure of Episode 617 as Aaron deals with the Attack of the Clones, Vangelus holds his exclusive Beast Machines story bible that no one else has whatsoever over his co-hosts’ heads, and TJ has the best idea for Transformers: Legacy redo that the rest of the team has ever heard. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 617 ? June 5 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
