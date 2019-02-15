Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Online Video Game Info From ChinaJoy 2019


Leyou; the benefactor of Certain Affinity game studio visited*ChinaJoy 2019 convention to tell the fans about their upcoming projects. Among the details is the recently revealed Transformers Online; a third person shooter based on the popular Hasbro franchise. First of all, the company confirmed the name as Transformers Online. In fact, this is the first public reveal of the project following the press information which dropped back in February. As speculated by us, the game will release on PC as well as on Consoles. However, they are not committing to a release date at the moment. Leyou also iterated &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Online Video Game Info From ChinaJoy 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



