|
Transformers Online Video Game Info From ChinaJoy 2019
Leyou; the benefactor of Certain Affinity game studio visited*ChinaJoy 2019 convention to tell the fans about their upcoming projects. Among the details is the recently revealed Transformers Online; a third person shooter based on the popular Hasbro franchise. First of all, the company confirmed the name as Transformers Online. In fact, this is the first public reveal of the project following the press information which dropped back in February
. As speculated by us, the game will release on PC as well as on Consoles. However, they are not committing to a release date at the moment. Leyou also iterated » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Online Video Game Info From ChinaJoy 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.