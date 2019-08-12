|
Transformers Botbots Arcade Renegades Surprise 16-pack Spotted In Canada
Following the US sighting of the*Transformers Botbots Arcade Renegades Surprise 16-pack
, now friend site Cybertron.ca
has reported that this Botbots pack is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member Maple Megatron*was lucky to find this pack at ToysRUs in Quebec. This pack in particular has several mixes of characters, but thanks to a post in our Botbots appreciation thread
*we now know that all the*Arcade Renegades packs are numbered on the external packaging. Look for the number six*to get a box with all the new characters. Happy hunting!
