|
Figure King No. 266 Scans: Super Megatron, Netflix?s War For Cybertron, Earthrise, St
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #267 features some new images of Super Megatron, Netflix’s War For Cybertron, Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse & Masterpiece Arcee This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Generations Selects Super Megatron *Two*pages dedicated to the latest Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item. We can see Super Megatron and his alternate modes as Ultra Megatron and Ultra Megatron Omega revealing the changing-face gimmick and the way how the chest switch works. We also have shots of all the alt mode configurations. Netflix’s War For Cybertron *Takara » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King No. 266 Scans: Super Megatron, Netflix’s War For Cybertron, Earthrise, Studio Series, Cyberverse & Masterpiece Arcee
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca