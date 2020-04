Tiger LCD Transformers Generation 2 Game New Stock Images

Thanks to friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys we can share for you new stock images of the Tiger LCD Transformers Game. While back in February we learned that Hasbro was bringing back their 90's staple Tiger LCD games including the Transformers: Generation 2 game. We finally have a look at the packaging and extra pictures of this retro styled game that will sure please long time Transformers fans and players.