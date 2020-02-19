|
Tiger LCD Transformers Generation 2 Game New Stock Images
*we can share for you new stock images of the Tiger LCD Transformers Game. While back in February
we learned that*Hasbro was bringing back their 90s staple Tiger LCD games including the*Transformers: Generation 2 game.*We finally have a look at the packaging and extra pictures of this retro styled game that will sure please long time Transformers fans and players. Check out the image after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
