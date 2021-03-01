Today, 11:00 AM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,280 Generation Toy GT-99DX ReBuilder with Golden Pistol Images





Several of our sponsors have updated listings and images of a new*Generation Toy GT-99DX ReBuilder with Golden Pistol. This is a special edition of the regular Generation Toy ReBuilder 6-pack now featuring*a platinum finish on its chest and on the tank of the cement mixer and a golden redeco of Generation Toy GT-01 Tyrant (Legends scale G1 Megatron). Combiner mode stands 45 cm/17.71 inch. The figure is scheduled for release in July this year. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and look for pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links:* Several of our sponsors have updated listings and images of a new*Generation Toy GT-99DX ReBuilder with Golden Pistol. This is a special edition of the regular Generation Toy ReBuilder 6-pack now featuring*a platinum finish on its chest and on the tank of the cement mixer and a golden redeco of Generation Toy GT-01 Tyrant (Legends scale G1 Megatron). Combiner mode stands 45 cm/17.71 inch. The figure is scheduled for release in July this year. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and look for pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links:*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

