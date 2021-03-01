|
Generation Toy GT-99DX ReBuilder with Golden Pistol Images
Several of our sponsors have updated listings and images of a new*Generation Toy GT-99DX ReBuilder with Golden Pistol. This is a special edition of the regular Generation Toy ReBuilder 6-pack now featuring*a platinum finish on its chest and on the tank of the cement mixer and a golden redeco of Generation Toy GT-01 Tyrant (Legends scale G1 Megatron). Combiner mode stands 45 cm/17.71 inch. The figure is scheduled for release in July this year. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and look for pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links:*
