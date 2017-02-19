Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,044
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Season 3 Combiner Force ? Toy Fair 2017 Promo Vide


Enjoy this short Promo Video for*Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3 Combiner Force, shown during the New York Toy Fair 2017. Most of the opening sequence is similar to the existing one with several new shots from the upcoming season. Windblade is also missing from the final shot. Combiner Force logo is displayed following the title ‘Transformers: Robots In Disguise’.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3 Combiner Force – Toy Fair 2017 Promo Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
