Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,001

Why we stop playing: The science behind moving from playing with toys to collecting



This actually addresses something I've wondered about myself; why I have a hard time "playing" with my son and his toys the way he does. He's often wanted me to play with him, and I give it my best shot, but I find it hard to do, and I've wondered why. Turns out it's because my brain no longer works that way, and one day, neither will his.



That's a little sad.



http://www.blastr.com/2016-11-18/why...ollecting-them Very interesting.This actually addresses something I've wondered about myself; why I have a hard time "playing" with my son and his toys the way he does. He's often wanted me to play with him, and I give it my best shot, but I find it hard to do, and I've wondered why. Turns out it's because my brain no longer works that way, and one day, neither will his.That's a little sad.





COME SEE MY COLLECTION

__________________