We have another TV Commercial for a new product placement on Transformers: The Last Knight. Following China’s Coca Cola commercial
,*Maaco Bodyshop from USA is offering*Bumblebee some help to save him from a small predicament. Speaking of which, 2005 boards member*griffin-of-oz is also providing us with some additional information regarding the commercial: “Just like the Chinese Coke commercial that featured Bumblebee & Barricade, this one was filmed on the Paramount Studios backlot as well, on a different street.” Check out the commercial below:
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Maaco Bodyshop Bumblebee Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...