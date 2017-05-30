Various online retailers including our sponsors TFSource
have begun to share details of the latest solicits from Takara-Tomy. Headlining the list of solicits of Masterpiece MP-12+ Lambor
, also known as Sideswipe. This sounds like a fortuitously timed “enhanced” reissue to coincide with the arrival of Sideswipe’s brother, Sunstreaker, as a part of the Masterpiece line. The + designation may suggest that Sideswipe will see a new deco or some retooling over the original MP-12 original version, potentially a cartoon colors version like the previous MP-14+ version of Red Alert. The price of Sunstreaker has also been revealed at » Continue Reading.
The post Masterpiece MP12+ Sideswipe and Legends Sixshot, Misfire, Doublecross, and Broadside Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...