Transformers: The Last Knight*Officially*Licensed Skateboards have been spotted at*Australian Toys”R”Us
. The artwork features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Sqweeks under the title ‘Galactic Battle Off’. Product Description: The Licensed Transformers 28 Inches Skateboard is a great starting skateboard with double kicktail, and rounded edges. 28″ Licensed Skatboard Double Kicktail Item# : 159495 UPC/EAN : 9320430491713 Manufacturer# : 49171 Brand : TRANSFORMERS Weight(g) : 850g Number of Boxes : 1 Box 1 Dimensions : 31x78x22cm Check out the images, after the jump.
