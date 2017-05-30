Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,756

First Strike Champions Trade Paperback announced for February 2018



More... Amazon has added a new listing for a second collected edition for IDW’s upcoming First Strike event. First Strike Champions sounds like it will be a collection of the one-shot issues that will accompany the main crossover, much like how Revolution had its Heroes collected edition. It sounds like this time out, the one shots will focus more squarely on two different franchises teaming up, with matches including ROM and the Micronauts, G.I. Joe and MASK, and the Transformers with the Revolutionaries. This book is due to arrive on February 28. Check out the full listing details below: First Strike: » Continue Reading. The post First Strike Champions Trade Paperback announced for February 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

