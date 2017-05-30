Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Strike Champions Trade Paperback announced for February 2018
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,756
First Strike Champions Trade Paperback announced for February 2018


Amazon has added a new listing for a second collected edition for IDW’s upcoming First Strike event. First Strike Champions sounds like it will be a collection of the one-shot issues that will accompany the main crossover, much like how Revolution had its Heroes collected edition. It sounds like this time out, the one shots will focus more squarely on two different franchises teaming up, with matches including ROM and the Micronauts, G.I. Joe and MASK, and the Transformers with the Revolutionaries. This book is due to arrive on February 28. Check out the full listing details below: First Strike: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Strike Champions Trade Paperback announced for February 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TG 26 Goldbug Jhiaxus Optimus Prime Treadbolt Nightbeat Wing Stun
Transformers
Transformers BadCube OTS-08 Sunsurge MP Sunstreaker in stock MIB in Canada
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME G1 COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 2 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ASTROTRAIN G1 TRU REISSUE COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 9 SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THUNDERCRACKER G1 TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 3 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS RODIMUS PRIME G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 7 SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SOUNDWAVE G1 TRU REISSUE COMMEMORATIVE EDITION SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.