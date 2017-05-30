A packaging variant for Transformers: Robots In Disguise Titan Guardians have been spotted on Hasbro*Portugal
*and Spain websites. The new packaging features the Combiner Force logo from the latest season of the show. Character Art on the front of the box is also new for Optimus Prime, Steeljaw and Strongarm, while Bumblebee and Grimlock remains the same. Check out the images attached with this news post.
