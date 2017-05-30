Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Robots In Disguise Titan Guardians Combiner Force Packaging Variant Spo
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,756
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Titan Guardians Combiner Force Packaging Variant Spo


A packaging variant for Transformers: Robots In Disguise Titan Guardians have been spotted on Hasbro*Portugal*and Spain websites. The new packaging features the Combiner Force logo from the latest season of the show. Character Art on the front of the box is also new for Optimus Prime, Steeljaw and Strongarm, while Bumblebee and Grimlock remains the same. Check out the images attached with this news post.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Titan Guardians Combiner Force Packaging Variant Spotted appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TG 26 Goldbug Jhiaxus Optimus Prime Treadbolt Nightbeat Wing Stun
Transformers
Transformers BadCube OTS-08 Sunsurge MP Sunstreaker in stock MIB in Canada
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME G1 COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 2 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ASTROTRAIN G1 TRU REISSUE COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 9 SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THUNDERCRACKER G1 TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 3 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS RODIMUS PRIME G1 REISSUE TRU COMMEMORATIVE SERIES 7 SEALED
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS SOUNDWAVE G1 TRU REISSUE COMMEMORATIVE EDITION SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.