, have just shared images of their new upgrade kit: DK-41 Upgrade Kit For HasLab Victory Saber. This new kit*consists of the following new parts: Longer blade Longer and solid cannons (no hollows) Longer wings for Victory Leo/Victory Saber New faceplate with expressive eyes Easy to install and the new parts don?t interfere with the transformation. This kit is expected for release by March 2023. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
