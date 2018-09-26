|
Figure King Magazine No. 248 Pictures: War For Cybertron: Siege, Bumblebee Movie, Stu
Care of Loopaza Mega Store
on Facebook, we can share for your some pictures of the latest Japanese Figure King Magazine No 248. This months issue has gor only 4 pages dedicated to Transformers products. Transformers War For C ybertron: Siege. Some shots of the previously revealed toys, including a new*Siege Autobots group shot for all fans interested in checking the scale and size of the figures. Masterpiece Movie MPM-07 Bumblebee. The VW Beetle Bumblebee joins to the Masterpiece line. Power Charge Bumblebee. A big mold of Bumblebee from the Bumblebee Movie which includes lights and sounds. No discernible » Continue Reading.
The post Figure King Magazine No. 248 Pictures: War For Cybertron: Siege, Bumblebee Movie, Studio Series, Blue Big Convoy And More
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.