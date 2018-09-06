|
Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Toys Spotted At Peruvian Retail
Following our first South American sighting of Bumblebee movie toys in Chile
, now Peruvian shelves received the new Bumblebee movie toys last night. Transformers Peru
reports that Tottus Supermartket at Mall Del Sur and Wong store in Ate received a bunch of toys and other products: Energon Igniters Speed: Bumblebee VW Beetle, Bumblebee Camaro, Hot Rod, Barricade and Optimus Prime. 39.90 Soles/$12.00 Energon Igniters Power: Dropkick, Hot Rod, Megatron y Bumblebee. 49.90 Soles/$15.12. Energon Igniters Power Plus: Bumblebee VW Beetle, Bumblebee Camaro and Shatter (Only Optimus Prime missing). They were on shelves but no price yet. Titan Changers: » Continue Reading.
