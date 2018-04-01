Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,999

Licensed Transformers Evergreen Party Balloons By Amscan



European party decoration supplier Amscan has



More... European party decoration supplier Amscan has produced Hasbro licensed Transformers Evergreen party balloons for their SuperShape line of decorations. These giant foil balloons are available in 37″ and 47″ sizes. The company previously produced similar balloons for Transformers: Animated, Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers Live Action Movie Series. You can check out an image of Evergreen Bumblebee*Party Balloon, after the jump.The post Licensed Transformers Evergreen Party Balloons By Amscan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.