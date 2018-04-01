Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Licensed Transformers Evergreen Party Balloons By Amscan


European party decoration supplier Amscan has produced Hasbro licensed Transformers Evergreen party balloons for their SuperShape line of decorations. These giant foil balloons are available in 37″ and 47″ sizes. The company previously produced similar balloons for Transformers: Animated, Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots In Disguise and Transformers Live Action Movie Series. You can check out an image of Evergreen Bumblebee*Party Balloon, after the jump.

The post Licensed Transformers Evergreen Party Balloons By Amscan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



