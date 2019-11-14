|
Transformers x Nezha Possible New Figure Revealed
A post via Weibo
*reveals an image of what seems to be another of the possible upcoming toys for the new*Transformers x Nezha crossover for the Chinese market. This figure looks bigger and more complex that the first Nezha x Transformers figures we saw before.
*This robot looks like the Nezha character in robotic form and can transform into a red racing car. But there’s more that meet the eye here. The figure comes with a small Nezha figurine that can be placed inside the robot’s chest. Take this with a grain of salt until we get a proper official » Continue Reading.
