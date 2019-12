Transformers x Nezha Possible New Figure Revealed

A post via Weibo *reveals an image of what seems to be another of the possible upcoming toys for the new*Transformers x Nezha crossover for the Chinese market. This figure looks bigger and more complex that the first Nezha x Transformers figures we saw before. *This robot looks like the Nezha character in robotic form and can transform into a red racing car. But there's more that meet the eye here. The figure comes with a small Nezha figurine that can be placed inside the robot's chest. Take this with a grain of salt until we get a proper official