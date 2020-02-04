Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
CybFest 2020 Announced


Weve got word that CybFest will be returning for their seventh annual Transformers convention next August. North West Fan Ventures are bringing back the Cybertronian Festival on August 1, 2020, to its home at the*Kent Commons Community Center in Kent, WA. Further details have yet to be announced, so be sure to bookmark the*CybFest homepage*for more information as it becomes available.

