Weve got word that CybFest will be returning for their seventh annual Transformers convention next August. North West Fan Ventures are bringing back the Cybertronian Festival on August 1, 2020, to its home at the Kent Commons Community Center in Kent, WA. Further details have yet to be announced, so be sure to bookmark the CybFest homepage for more information as it becomes available.





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.