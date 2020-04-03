Third party company Cang Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their new*Legends Scale G1 Divebomb. This is a very unexpected surprise considering Cang Toys is already working on their own Masterpiece scaled Predacons
. This new project is planned for the Legends scale and brings us a very*interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 character. According to the information shared via Weibo, robot mode would be around 10 cm tall and expected for release in June 2021. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
