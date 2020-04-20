Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,571

Netflix Siege Ultra Magnus Found at US Retail



We’ve got a hot new toy sighting for you. Care of James Bradley Hetrick who sent us a tip through the TFW2005 Facebook page and Talib1980 who posted on the TFW2005 boards, we now know that the Netflix Siege Ultra Magnus has arrived at US retail. This special spoiler pack has been found in Walmart stores in Utah and Dayton Ohio. Happy hunting one and all! Stay safe, keep a distance, and wash your hands.



We've got a hot new toy sighting for you. Care of James Bradley Hetrick who sent us a tip through the TFW2005 Facebook page and Talib1980 who posted on the TFW2005 boards, we now know that the Netflix Siege Ultra Magnus has arrived at US retail. This special spoiler pack has been found in Walmart stores in Utah and Dayton Ohio. Happy hunting one and all! Stay safe, keep a distance, and wash your hands.





