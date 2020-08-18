|
Earthrise Voyager Wave 3 found at US Retail
Thanks to @vicegripx
on Twitter, we have our first US sighting of Earthrise Voyager Wave 3. Only Megatron was found but he should be packed with the Quintesson Judge. Happy Hunting!
