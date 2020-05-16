Attention, via Instagram user*seton2345
*we have what seems to be our first look at a new Studio Series Devastator Box Set. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We had reported previously a*Studio Series Devastator Boxset Listing
*while back in May which was later taken down. The new image showed a big box featuring the official Studio Series Devastator art and the code SS-69. Additionally, we have a look at the inner plastic bubble with the Studio Series Contructicons packaged in combiner mode. Would you be interested in buying this massive box? » Continue Reading.
The post Rumor: Studio Series Devastator Box Set Incoming?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca