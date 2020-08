Rumor: Studio Series Devastator Box Set Incoming?

Attention, via Instagram user* seton2345 *we have what seems to be our first look at a new Studio Series Devastator Box Set. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We had reported previously a* Studio Series Devastator Boxset Listing *while back in May which was later taken down. The new image showed a big box featuring the official Studio Series Devastator art and the code SS-69. Additionally, we have a look at the inner plastic bubble with the Studio Series Contructicons packaged in combiner mode. Would you be interested in buying this massive box?