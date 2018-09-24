|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer #3 HD Screen Caps
It’s time for the 3rd*Transformers: Bumblebee*movie trailer to shine with 240+*HD Screen Caps*for you to enjoy! In it we see*more action on Cybertron;*with Optimus Prime in a heated battle against*Thundercracker and Ravage.*We will also get to see Blitzwing in action as well has some major spoilers for Shatter and Dropkick. All the cool shots are attached with this news post. Check ’em out, below.
