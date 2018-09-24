Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,115

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer #3 HD Screen Caps



It’s time for the 3rd*Transformers: Bumblebee*movie trailer to shine with 240+*HD Screen Caps*for you to enjoy! In it we see*more action on Cybertron;*with Optimus Prime in a heated battle against*Thundercracker and Ravage.*We will also get to see Blitzwing in action as well has some major spoilers for Shatter and Dropkick. All the cool shots are attached with this news post. Check ’em out, below.



