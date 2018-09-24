Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,115

More... Well, there cant be a*Transformers Movie*trailer debut without a set of HD screen captures to match! Weve run the 2nd*Transformers: Bumblebee movie trailer through the paces and have 230+ crispy clean shots for you to pour over. In it we see Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Ravage, Shockwave, Starscream, Dirge, Shatter, Dropkick, Blitzwing as well as our wonderful human cast including Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena and many others . Read on to check it all out for yourselves, and let us know what you think on*the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Trailer #2 HD Screen Caps appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





